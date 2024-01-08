Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kieran Culkin took a moment to rub his latest Golden Globe win in the face of his fellow competitor Pedro Pascal during his acceptance speech.

The Succession star, 41, was honoured with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series during Sunday (7 January) night’s star-studded ceremony.

His portrayal of scrappy and snarky Roman Roy in HBO’s award-winning series beat out several heavyweights, including co-stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, as well as The Last of Us’s Pascal – the latter of whom he made sure to call out. Find the full list of winners here.

“Oh, nightmare,” Culkin nervously said into the microphone as he made his way to the stage, telling the audience to “sit down”. Letting out a burp, he apologised: “Sorry, burping, indigestion. I didn’t need to say that. Otherwise, this is a nice moment for me.”

Addressing his wife, he joked: “I’ve blown it already, Jazz. You were right. You said, ‘Just say thanks and leave’ – you were right.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I sorta remember thinking I’m never going to be in this room again – which was fine, whatever,” Culkin added.

“But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple times, it’s nice, but I sort of accepted I’d never be on this stage,” he continued.

“So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. Mine!” he said, holding up the trophy. The camera quickly panned to Pascal, who laughed before faking a crying face.

“Really quickly, I’d just like to thank everybody on Succession,” Culkin said. He concluded by thanking “three amazing women”, his manager, wife and mother.

Succession came into the night with the most TV nominations (nine), and walked away sweeping the TV categories alongside Hulu’s popular Jeremy Allen White-led The Bear.

However, despite White winning his second Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, his recent Calvin Klein underwear campaign eclipsed the moment. In the press room, he was relentlessly asked about the advertisement, to which he bashfully responded: “It’s been a weird couple of days.”

Read here for five of the other biggest talking points from the 2024 Golden Globes, from comedian Jo Koy’s painful presenting to Lily Gladstone making history