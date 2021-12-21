Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray rips into BBC Breakfast rival Dan Walker

‘Never heard of him,’ said ‘GMB’ host

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 21 December 2021 13:27
<p>Adil Ray and Dan Walker</p>

Adil Ray and Dan Walker

(Shutterstock, BBC)

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray mocked BBC Breakfast rival Dan Walker on today’s programme (21 December).

Ray and his co-host Charlotte Hawkins were joined by Strictly’s It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara to discuss the recently concluded BBC competition.

When she mentioned Dan Walker, who came fifth in this year’s series, Ray couldn’t help but make a dig.

“Sorry, who is Dan Walker? Anyone heard of Dan Walker?” he said.

Hawkins told Manrara not to take any notice of Ray, who then added: “Never heard of him. Carry on.”

Manrara laughed at Ray’s comments before speaking about why she loves Strictly, stating that the show can take people who have never danced before, such as Walker, and “create a space where they can really let go and become an artist”.

Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker on ‘Strictly Come Dancing'

(BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Some viewers found Ray’s jokes a bit cringeworthy, with several saying he’s trying to emulate Piers Morgan, who has feuded with Walker for years.

“Poundshop Piers,” tweeted one person.

Walker recently shared a video of an accident that almost led him to drop out of Strictly.

The broadcaster was forced to have a brain scan after running directly into a glass panel while leaving a hotel.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6.00am on ITV. It’s being taken off air later this month due to rising Covid cases – read more about what to expect here.

