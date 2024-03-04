For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Shephard’s replacement on Good Morning Britain has been announced.

The ITV presenter is leaving GMB to present This Morning alongside Cat Deeley, following the departures of Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield last year.

The move left an empty spot on the breakfast programme alongside Kate Garraway – and the presenter who is filling it has been revealed.

Citizen Khan star Adil Ray announced he would be replacing Shephard on Saturday (2 March) via X/Twitter.

He confirmed he would be presenting the show “most Fridays” and revealed when his new role would start.

“From Friday, I’ll be back at GMB for most Fridays until the end of May,” he wrote. “First run is the next three Fridays until the Easter break. Hope you’ll join me.”

Ray first joined the show in February 2019 as a guest presenter. He appeared during holiday periods to cover hosts while they were on a break. He has since presented a number of other programmes, including the quiz show Lingo in 2021.

Kate Garraway fights back tears as GMB pays tribute to Ben Shephard in final show. (Good Morning Britain/ ITV)

Ray added in his statement: “In the current climate it feels like a huge privilege to be on morning telly. Would love it if you joined us from 6am. Thank you.”

Replies were turned off on his announcement on X/Twitter, but fans quoted his tweet to say: “Can’t wait, hope you’re permanent” and “Excellent news you are back on GMB, we’ve missed you”.

Shephard fought back tears as he presented his last show alongside Kate Garraway on 23 February.

Adil Ray will be returning to Good Morning Britain to replace Shephard on Fridays (ITV)

Familiar GMB faces such as Richard Arnold, Charlotte Hawkins, Andi Peters, Alex Beresford all joined Shephard and Kate Garraway to share some heartfelt tributes – many of which left Shephard fighting back tears.

Garraway, who most regularly presented with Shephard, pre-empted her tribute by saying that she wouldn’t say much in case it made her cry. “You’re an incredible person, an incredible friend,” she began. “You’re an incredible broadcaster, and anyone that works with you loves you.”

Signing off, Shephard reflected on how much he’d miss working with the GMB presenting team.

“The alarm going off has never been anything I’ve enjoyed. But what I have known is as soon as I get in here, I’m going to be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, gorgeous, talented, challenging, chaotic, fabulous people that make me better at what I do,” Shephard told his colleagues.

“It’s not lost on me that I wouldn’t be able to do if you lot weren’t amazing and hadn’t been such fabulous friends and colleagues.”