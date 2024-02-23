Ben Shephard fights back tears on last Good Morning Britain show

Ben Shephard fought back tears during his last appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday (23 February).

The 49-year-old fronted his last early ITV morning show before making the switch to This Morning, where he will present the popular daytime programme alongside Cat Deeley.

During today’s show, Shephard was surprised with messages from Good Morning Britain colleagues past and present.

The presenter had tears in his eyes as he was also surprised with various messages of support from footballers at West Ham United, the club he has supported since he was a child.