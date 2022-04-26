Good Morning Britain’s staff have “threatened to boycott the show” amid talks of Piers Morgan returning as a guest to promote his new series.

Morgan left GMB in March 2021 after an on-air argument with weather presenter Alex Beresford.

The controversial presenter is now back on our screens with his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

According to the Daily Mirror, when GMB staff members heard talks about Morgan returning to the show as a guest, a number of them warned that they would “down tools”.

“Piers has made it quite clear what he thinks of GMB since he flounced out,” a source said. “Barely a day goes by without him sniping that ratings are down, and that he was the best thing about the show.

“So it’s no surprise there are some who felt reluctant to promote his new gig and threatened to stop working if he came on. There’s also a lot of loyalty for Alex,” they added.

Morgan walked off the set of GMB midway through filming after Beresford condemned the comments he made about Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan storms off ‘Good Morning Britain’ in March (ITV)

The presenter faced heavy criticism for his remarks about Prince Harry and his wife, following the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Meghan revealed she previously had suicidal thoughts due to the abuse she had received when joining the royal family.

During what would go on to be his last GMB show, Morgan brought up Markle’s comments and said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

His remarks were widely criticised by his co-presenters and on social media, with broadcaster ITV also being called “hypocritical” for allowing him to “cast aspersions” while also running their mental health campaign Get Britain Talking.

