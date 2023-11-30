Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Restaurant critic Grace Dent has said she is “overwhelmingly sad right now” following her early exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday.

ITV said that Dent had left the show on “medical grounds”, after fans noticed that she looked visibly upset during her final episodes on the show.

The former Masterchef UK star has now shed light on one of the grisly incidents that forced her to leave the jungle, recalling the moment when a cockroach found its way into her ear canal following the “Scarena” trial, which involved wearing an American football-style helmet filled with insects.

“For as long as I live, I shall never forget the cockroach that entered my ear canal and the sound of its little feet creeping closer down to my brain,” she wrote in an Instagram post shared on Thursday (30 November).

“It took us two goes to lure him out. Sat on the grass behind the ‘Scarena’ he finally washed up.”

Addressing her exit for the first time, she wrote: “Thank you for the outpouring of love I’ve received since I was removed on Monday.”

“I am overwhelmingly sad right now, but determined to keep alive in my heart the huge personal breakthroughs I made over the weeks.”

She said that the conditions that the celebrities were kept under – no phones or contact with loved ones, living outdoors and in wet weather – gave her a “short, sharp glimpse into the pain some folk worldwide endure”.

Dent added that her time in the jungle showed her that she was “stronger” than she initially thought.

“I can carry a lot of logs and water up hill, build fire and eat hare innards at dawn for breakfast.”

The restaurant critic added that her plan was to “recover” following her 15 days in the jungle.

“And when the adrenaline finally ebbs away, to make some serious plans for dinner. Three courses, extra potatoes, definitely pudding. I think I deserve it,” she said.