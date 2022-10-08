Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers ofThe One Show noticed that Graham Norton’s cue card accidentally spoiled the Eurovision 2023 news moments before the announcement.

Eurovision fans tuned into the BBC series on Friday (7 October) to watch the TV host, who provides commentary for the event in the UK, reveal which city would be hosting the song contest next year on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Following the announcement that the contest would be held in the UK back in July, a shortlist of cities in contention to host the event was shared. Those cities included Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

After an additional round, the list was narrowed downto just Glasgow and Liverpool, with the latter being successful in its bid.

“We’ll give it a party,” the lord mayor of Liverpool Roy Gladden said during the live announcement. “And we’ll make Ukraine proud.”

However, eagle-eyed One Show viewers saw that,if you were looking closely enough, the words “Liverpool 2023” could be seen on the card Norton was holding up on camera just before making the announcement

“Incredible scenes during the Eurovision announcement as Graham Norton builds some tension before the big reveal… holding a card saying ‘Liverpool 2023’,” @RyanJL wrote on Twitter.

Many responded to say that they didn’t see the detail despite watching the screen intently as they were so focused on what Norton was about to say.