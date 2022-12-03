Jump to content

George Takei vows to never mention ‘cantankerous old man’ William Shatner ever again

‘I vow that this is the very last time I talk about him,’ Takei said

Tom Murray
Saturday 03 December 2022 08:25
William Shatner thanks Jeff Bezos after being launched into space

George Takei attempted to put his long-running feud with Star Trek co-star William Shatner to bed during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The two sci-fi stars have been engaged in a bitter war of words for years now – Shatner previously said that Takei used his name for “publicity” while Takei mocked Shatner’s voyage to outer space, calling him a “guinea pig” to assess the impact of space on an “unfit” specimen.

While promoting the West-End production of his musical Allegiance, which is based on his family history, Takei swore never to mention Shatner’s name again.

“You are the last chat show host to be allowed to ask that question as it has become so tiresome to talk about,” the Hikaru Sulu actor told Norton after the host asked about the pair’s fallout on Friday’s episode (2 December).

“When Bill has a book to sell he needs publicity and accuses us of using him. My subject is more substantial and important. He is a cantankerous old man and I will not talk about him anymore. I vow that this is the very last time I talk about him.”

Shatner has recently been promoting his newly published collection of personal essays entitled, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.

In an interview with The Times promoting the book, Shatner said: “George [Takei] has never stopped blackening my name. These people are bitter and embittered. I have run out of patience with them. Why give credence to people consumed by envy and hate?”

George Takei (left) and William Shatner

( Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images)

In response, Takei called Shatner a “prima donna” and claimed that “none” of the cast got along with the Captain Kirk star.

Allegiance is at Charing Cross Theatre from 7 January to 8 April.

