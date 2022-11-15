✕ Close Nadiya Hussain talks about GBBO's move to Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off tent is shutting its doors as another series comes to a close.

On Tuesday (15 November), the finalists will battle to be named the winner by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Whoever reigns supreme will follow in the footsteps of previous champions, including Nadiya Hussain and John Whaite.

Sandro, Syabira and Abdul are the three bakers left standing.

The final arrives after a tumultuous contest that saw fan favourite Janusz eliminated in the semi-final.

