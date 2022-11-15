Great British Bake Off final – live: A new winner is set to be named
Who will be the new champion?
The Great British Bake Off tent is shutting its doors as another series comes to a close.
On Tuesday (15 November), the finalists will battle to be named the winner by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Whoever reigns supreme will follow in the footsteps of previous champions, including Nadiya Hussain and John Whaite.
Sandro, Syabira and Abdul are the three bakers left standing.
The final arrives after a tumultuous contest that saw fan favourite Janusz eliminated in the semi-final.
Follow along with updates from the GBBO final below
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the GBBO finale!
