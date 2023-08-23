Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gregg Wallace’s Inside the Factory replacement has been named after the MasterChef star’s controversial exit.

The 58-year-old quit the BBC series, which he has hosted since 2015, back in March, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his three-year-old son, Sid, who is non-verbal.

The Times later reported that an incident that occured while filming at a Nestlé factory in York had been a factor in his decision to quit.

A source close to the situation told the publication: “He was rude towards staff and continued to talk in a derogatory manner, especially to women.” The article stated that a complaint was filed to production company Voltage TV over his behaviour and that Wallace was reportedly ordered to moderate his language in the future.

Wallace addressed the reports earlier this month during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, admitting that there had been an argument on set but denying the allegations.

He said: “The reporting isn’t accurate. There was an issue and I thought that was the perfect time to come out.”

He added: “There was an issue; I don’t want to discuss what the issue was. But I thought it was a good time – Mum needs help with Sid at home – I thought it was a good time to give something up.”

It has now been announced by the BBC that Paddy McGuinness will replace Wallace on Inside the Factory.

Speaking of his appointment, the Take Me Out host, 50, said: “One of my first jobs was in a factory so I’ve come full circle. I’m fascinated by the machinery and the people who make it all tick. Hair nets aside, I can’t wait to get cracking!”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Inside the Factory explores the country’s biggest food production units, shining a light on details about the various processes that take place behind closed doors.

In his initial announcement announcing his departure, Wallace said: “As viewers know, to say I find the inside of factories fascinating is an understatement. I’ve never failed to be amazed by the scale of production, whether it’s conveyor belts full of tiny sweets or a double decker bus rolling out of the factory for the very first time.

Gregg Wallace on ‘Inside the Factory’ (BBC)

“For me, filming the show alongside my other TV and family commitments has always been a balance and as my son Sid’s needs become more challenging, I’ve decided the time has come to hang up my hairnet.

“We’ve already filmed 12 future episodes so viewers can see me enjoying lots more factories in my hi-viz jacket for a while to come yet.”

McGuiness will join for the ninth series, which will go into production later this year, for release in 2024.