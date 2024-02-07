Gregg Wallace lampooned for rigorous Saturday routine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gregg Wallace has left viewers baffled after he revealed his Saturday regime.

The MasterChef judge, 59, in a column where a famous person describes their weekend routine, made remarks that ranged from his relationship with his autistic son, his lunch arrangements and getting his local gym to open early for him each day.

“[The gym] let me in earlier, so I have a swim and sauna by myself. Then I’ll review my to-do list while walking on a treadmill, no sweating,” he toldThe Telegraph.

Then, Wallace said he meets his PA at 10am at the local Harvester for breakfast, before heading back home for midday, where his wife Anne Marie Sterpini, 37, will have lunch “ready on the table”.

Readers instantly made comparisons to Steve Coogan’s bumbling, tone-deaf comedy character Alan Partridge.

One post on X/Twitter stated that Wallace having breakfast “at Harvester at 10.30am and then lunch at 12 is actually the most insane part of this article”.

Another user quipped: “Inadvertently woken at 5am.. maybe I should do a Greg Wallace and meditate/read for an hour before trying to see if my gym will open early for me.”

The remark that left readers puzzled was when he said that he requested his mother-in-law to move in to help with domestic chores when his son Sid, four, was born in 2019.

Gregg Wallace meets his PA for breakfast at his local Harvester at 10am on Saturdays (PA)

He said that by 1.30pm he said he spends time with his son.

“I like to spend time with my four-year-old son, Sid, who’s non-verbal autistic. He used to be in his own world but he’s starting to seek company and show eye contact. We’ll potter in the garden and play with our two dogs, Wally and Bella.”

On having a father for the third time in his 50s, Wallace said that “another child isn’t something that I would have chosen at my age”.

“I was always very honest with Anna, but it’s what she wanted and I love her. I just requested two things – that we had help in the house (so her mum moved in), and secondly that we had at least one week a year when we holidayed just the two of us.”

By 3pm, he retreats to his home office where he plays the videogame Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia for two hours.

In the evening, he said he cooks for his family once a week – “grilled fish from the fishmonger at the local farmshop”.

Though Wallace’s column has some more entertaining moments – like his protest against eating biscuits on the sofa and his infatuation with the Harvester salad bar – many readers have criticised the Masterchef host for the way he portrayed the dynamics of his family life.

“The bit about parenthood made me gasp,” wrote one reader on X/Twitter.

Another added: “Someone really should’ve proofread this for him. And he cooks once a WEEK? Don’t get me started on the child.”