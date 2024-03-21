For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Viewers were left “broken” after the final episode of Hairy Bikers Go West aired in the wake Dave Myers’ death last month.

TV chef Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside his best friend Si King as the pair travelled the world on their motorbikes, showcasing the best of Britain and Europe’s recipes and produce.

The final episode aired on on Tuesday night (19 March) and marked the duo’s final onscreen appearance together before Myers died of cancer at the age of 66, on 28 February.

The last episode of the seven-part series aired on BBC Two and saw the pair visit Lympstone Manor in Devon, run by Michelin-starred chef Michael Caines.

Myers underwent chemotherapy throughout the 650-mile road trip along Britain’s west coast, and is seen saying: “Who knows what the future holds but for the moment, I’m living in the present, and it’s pretty fine.

“I’ve had a blast, lovely landscape, new friends and great food. And the two of us back together, doing what we do best.

“The west really will be a trip to remember. It has been amazing, love you.”

King appeared to hold back tears as he said he was “lost for words”, adding: “It’s quite remarkable what he’s done.”

The episode parked the duo’s final on-screen appearance (The Hairy Bikers, BBC)

He praised his co-star, adding: “This is a pay-off to your hard work, to your will, to your effort.” A beaming Myers responded: ‘It’s a dream come true Kingy…”

As the episode drew to a close they are seen sitting together reflecting on the trip. A visibly moved King said: “Well, we’ve made it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Viewers were left heartbroken after the final episode aired on Tuesday (19 March) (BBC)

In their final ever onscreen moments, Myers replied: “And it’s been tough at times. You know I’ve had chemotherapy all the time we’ve been filming, it hasn’t been easy, but we’ve got there you know and it’s just a wonderful feeling. Being here with you, I long for this.”

King said that he loves Myers “like family, like a brother”. The episode ended with a final shot of them reflecting on their “amazing” journey together as they hug and say they love each other.

After the credits, an image of Myers was shared with the message, ‘In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers, 1957-2022’ (BBC)

Fans said that they were left “broken” by the episode, with one viewer commenting on X/Twitter: “I’m now broken for a while #HairyBikersGoWest, what a special relationship they had, full of love, empathy, support and all things good.”

Another added, “Last ever Hairy Bikers Go West and the last two minutes or so really moved me especially when Si King was lost for words re his best mate Dave Myers who gave out positive uplifting vibes. Dave what a man.”

After the credits, an image of Myers was shared with the message, “In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers, 1957-2022”.