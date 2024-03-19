Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King shared an emotional hug in the presenter's final on-screen moments before his death aged 66.

Myers, who had been diagnosed with cancer, passed away peacefully at home with friends and family by his side on 28 February.

In one of the final moments in the last episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West, Myers and King embrace and tell each other "I love you."

"Who knows what the future holds but for the moment I'm living in the present, and it's pretty fine', a smiling Myers said.