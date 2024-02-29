Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers laughed with his co-star Si King in his last-ever TV appearance on the popular series before his death aged 66 on Wednesday, 28 February.

In a statement, his lifelong friend Si King said the presenter, who had been diagnosed with cancer, passed away peacefully at home with himself, his wife, his family, and his close friend David by his side.

“My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime,” King said.

In this clip, from The Hairy Bikers Go West, Myers recalls a boat trip he took in Merseyside with his parents as a child.