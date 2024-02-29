Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers beams ‘it’s good to be alive’ in final series before death

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers smiled and declared “it’s good to be alive” in one of his final TV appearances before his death aged 66 on Wednesday, 28 February.

In a statement, his co-star Si King said the presenter, who had been diagnosed with cancer, passed away peacefully at home with himself, his wife, his family, and his close friend David by his side.

“My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime,” King said.

In this clip, from The Hairy Bikers Go West, Myers says: “It’s been glorious. The motorcycling’s been glorious. What can I say. It feels so good to be alive.”