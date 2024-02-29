Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers rides bike for first time since chemotherapy

This was the special moment Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers rode a motorbike for the first time after undergoing chemotherapy.

The emotional moment was captured for The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas special on BBC on 19 December, last year.

Myers’ death was announced by his co-star Simon King on Thursday (29 February).

King said: “Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.”