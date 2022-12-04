HBO axes perfect scoring Rotten Tomatoes series after two seasons
The Independent’s Annabel Nugent once called the absurdist comedy ‘the best show you’re not watching’
HBO has axed one of its original series after only two seasons, despite it earning a coveted perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Starring Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco and Fred Armisen, Los Espookys follows a group of friends in Mexico City who transform their love of horror movies into a business by creating scary situations and convincing people they’re real.
Since its debut in 2019 and its season two release in September, the absurdist comedy currently sits at a critical rating of 100 per cent.
However, while the primarily Spanish-language show managed to win over critics’ hearts, it’s largely flown under the public’s radar, which might explain the unexpected cancellation.
Confirming the news in a statement shared with Variety, HBO wrote: “We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of ‘Los Espookys’ to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays.
Thanking Torres, Fabrego and Armisen “for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created”, the streamer stated: “We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”
Now, although “the best show you’re not watching” (as described by The Independent’s Annabel Nugent) will no longer continue, she makes a compelling case for why you should still check it out.
“Every Los Espookys instalment clocks in at 25 minutes. Each morsel is short, sweet, and leaves you wanting more. These days, that’s a novel feeling,” Nugent writes.
“In a TV landscape increasingly defined by middle-ground mulch, Los Espookys dares to be different – and is all the better for it.”
Los Espookys is available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies