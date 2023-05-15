Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO and Warner Bros films and TV shows are now available on JioCinema in India.

The news comes after HBO ended its partnership with India’s Disney+Hotstar streaming platform.

The HBO shows currently available for streaming on the JioCinema app include Succession, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Westworld, The White Lotus, Mare of Easttown, Winning Time, Barry, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, White House Plumbers, Silicon Valley, True Detective, Newsroom, Game of Thrones, Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Perry Mason.

The platform is also streaming content from Warners Bros, such as the Harry Potter movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

As new content hits the platform, JioCinemas has also rolled out a brand new subscription deal charging Rs 999 (£9.72) a year for the service that will allow users to stream content simultaneously on four devices.

The JioCinema app has been gaining popularity in the country in recent years. It streamed the FIFA World Cup 2022 and IPL 2023.

HBO content was earlier available to watch in the country on Disney+Hotstar.

But the content was taken off the platform after Disney ended its deal with HBO as part of CEO Bob Iger’s cost-cutting measures.

Brian Cox's final scene in ‘Succession’ (HBO)

“Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar,” the streaming service announced in a statement in March.

“You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”

It was previously rumoured that Amazon Prime Video might stream HBO content in India, as several HBO Max shows such as The Flight Attendant and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin were already available on the platform.