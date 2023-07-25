Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has released the official trailer for the second season of its fan-favourite, coming-of-age LGBT+ series Heartstopper.

The show, which is an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s popular graphic novels of the same name, follows the budding romance between two young schoolboys, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

Ahead of the forthcoming eight-episode season, premiering on 3 August, the teaser shows the pair sharing kisses and physical affection.

“I have a boyfriend,” Charlie shouts excitedly into the air as he’s walking with his two friends. While the couple are in love and open with their friends about their relationship, rugby star Nick has still yet to come out publicly.

“I want to tell people. It’s hard to find the right time,” he tells Charlie, who supportively responds: “I want you to come out when and how you want to.”

Meanwhile, their friends “Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends”, an official logline reads.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship,” it adds.

In April, when the cast first announced the season two premiere date, Connor teased that this season “feels cool and fresh, just a different vibe to season one”.

Locke added that “Charlie goes on more of a journey this season”, stating: “His story is a bit more mature.”

Since the show’s launch in April 2022, it has garnered fans across the world, as well as praise for its positive portrayal of young LGBT+ experiences without trauma.

However, in the months following its debut, Connor was “forced” to come out as bisexual by fans who accused him of “queerbaiting”, after he was reportedly spotted holding hands with his female co-star.

He later responded, saying that he “would have preferred to [come out] another way”.

“I just felt like it wasn’t something I was ready to talk about,” Connor told British Vogue earlier this month. “I wasn’t angry. I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction.”

Heartstopper season two will be released on Netflix on 3 August.