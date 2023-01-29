Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helena Bonham Carter has said she thinks Netflix should have ended The Crown before the latest season.

The actor made the claim despite starring in the show just two years ago.

Bonham Carter joined the cast for its third season, succeeding Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

Her time on the show came to an end when season four was released in November 2020, following which she was replaced by Lesley Manville.

However, the Harry Potter actor, who said she “should be careful” with how she words her opinion, believes the show should have ended with season four.

“I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” she told The Guardian.

“I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now.”

She continued: “When The Crown started, it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

Bonham Carter has long been vocal about her belief that the show had a “moral responsibility” to add disclaimers to the start of each episode to indiciate it is a work of “dramatised” fiction.

“I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama,’” she said while promoting the series in 2020.

Helena Bonham Carter doesn’t think ‘The Crown’ should still be on (Getty Images)

However, she praised showrunner Peter Morgan for his extensive research, which she called “amazing”, adding: “That is the proper documentary. That is amazing and then Peter switches things up and juggles.”

The latest season of The Crown focuses on the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, and the sixth and final season will controversially feature scenes depicting Diana’s death.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix. Season six will be released later this year.

Bonham Carter will next be seen playing TV star Noelle Gordon in Russell T Davies’ Nolly. it will be available to stream on iTVX from 2 February.