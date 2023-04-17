Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby has announced she may be absent from This Morning this week due to illness.

The ITV presenter warned fans on Sunday (16 April) that viewers may not see her on the next coming episodes of This Morning because she is sick with Shingles.

“Hi, just to let you know, I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles,” Willoughby wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love.”

Shingles is a painful condition caused by the same virus as chickenpox. While it is most common in older people, a person of any age can suffer from it.

Willoughby, 42, hosts the daytime programme alongside Phillip Schofield from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammon and Dermot O’Leary stepping in to present every Friday.

It has not been announced who will be covering Willoughby if she is absent from this week’s episodes.

According to reports, Schofield will return to This Morning on Monday (17 April) after having been absent during his brother’s trial.

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Earlier this month, Timothy Schofield was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a three-year period.

Phillip welcomed the guilty verdicts, adding: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.” His full statement can be found here.

The presenter first missed the daytime show on Monday 27 March. ITV has confirmed that Phillip would not be returning until after the Easter holidays.

Hammond and Joel Domnett filled in for Schofield while Timothy was on trial.

According to Metro, Schofield will return to screens on Monday (17 April). Although, he may not be presenting alongside Willoughby given her recent illness.