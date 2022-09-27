House of the Dragon fans divided over ‘stupid’ rat theory about Larys

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon viewers are divided over a wild theory surrounding the character Larys.

In the show’s sixth episode, Matthew Needham’s scheming character became a fully fledged villain, something that prompted many to draw comparisons with Aidan Gillan’s Game of Thrones character, Littlefinger.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In the latest instalment, Larys is shown to be the cause of his father and brother’s murder at Harrenhal. He recruited a group of prisoners, whom he freed for the sole purpose of committing the act and, to keep his secret, he cut their tongues out.

When a disturbed Alicent realises Larys was the one who orchestrated the killings, he tells her: “I feel certain you will reward me when the time is right.”

Two seemingly unrelated moments in episode five and six are being highlighted now Larys’s villainous intentions have been revealed. These scenes simply show two rats being present in the final scenes – the first as Rhaenrya is married to Laenor, and the other as Viserys sits alone.

Some viewers are expressing the belief that this rat is actually Larys, meaning that Larys could be a greenseer. For those who aren’t aware of George RR Martin’s source material, a greenseer is someone the First Men believed could influence animal and plant life via Weirwood trees.

It’s believed that, much in the same way Bran could warg in Game of Thrones, Larys is finding out facts and details by possessing the body of a rat.

While some are convinced this is what’s happening, others think the theory is too farfetched. Moreover, some people think the series is pushing the idea, knowing this is what viewers will think even if it’s not what’s actually happening.

“I’m gonna need this show to stop feeding that stupid Greenseer Larys theory though, when that rat showed up in the room with Viserys, I said out loud "get that f*** animal out of there!!!" one person wrote.

Is Larys a greenseer in ‘House of the Dragon’? (HBO)

Another commented: “There’s an absolute tinfoil theory that Larys strong is a greenseer in hotd/fire and blood and i just don’t see it”

But, enough people are convinced the greenseer theory is true.

“I’m fully pulled on Larys greenseer. That boy’s looking through those rats,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “I don’t know if it will ever be confirmed but Idefinitely buy that Larys Strong is a greenseer and sees through the rats and the weirwood trees.”

“It’s pretty good, I see it,” another said of the theory.

Following the latest episode, former cast member Carey shared her verdict on Cooke’s version of Alicent, while showrunner Ryan Condal expressed regret over a heartbreaking death scene featured in the episode.

House of the Dragon continues every Sunday in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Find the biggest talking points from the episode here.