The Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, stars many famous faces – from Matt Smith and Paddy Considine to Olivia Cooke.

A relative newcomer reportedly joining these actors on screen is 20-year-old Ty Tennant, the son of Doctor Who star David Tennant and his wife, the actor Georgia Tennant. David adopted Georgia’s son Ty back in 2011, the same year the couple got married.

It has not yet been officially disclosed who Ty is playing in the HBO show, but it is thought that he is portraying a teenage version of Prince Aegon Targaryen, after Georgia posted a picture of her son at the series premiere with the hashtag #aegontargaryen.

Viewers might have seen Ty on screen before, as a New York gang leader in the 2021 BBC drama Around the World in 80 Days. He co-starred with his father David in the show. David previously said working with his son was “quite weird”.

“It’s a bit of a transition when you move from a parental relationship to colleagues at work,” he said. “I did not get him the job. Steve Barron, our director, heard that Ty was acting and went and checked him out and thought, ‘Oh, he’s pretty good, let’s have him.’”

He continued: “And then suddenly you’re on set and having to interact in a slightly different way. It’s a mixture of kind of parental pride and worry, I suppose. But actually, the truth is that he’s so professional and assured and at home on set that I just really loved it.”

Ty has also appeared briefly in the superhero show Doom Patrol as ghost Edwin Paine and he had a recurring role as Tom Gresham in the US series War of the Worlds when he was a teenager.

Other credits of Ty’s include a small part as a troubled youngster, Aaron McKiernan, in BBC medical soap Casualty, and a role as the young Christopher Wiseman in the 2019 film Tolkien.

Earlier this year, Georgia shared a photograph of Ty carrying his two-year-old sister, Birdie, on Instagram.

“Good Omens, the prequel,” she wrote in the caption.

Georgia was referring to the Neil Gaiman fantasy series, in which David stars as demon Crowley and Michael Sheen appears as angel Aziraphale.

As well as Ty and Birdie, the couple share Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight and Doris, six.

While many of the details of House of the Dragon have been kept under wraps by the show’s creators, over the last few weeks more and more information has been made public.

Smith said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series.

Meanwhile, co-star Steve Toussaint has claimed that the series will present sex and violence in a different way to Game of Thrones.

In an interview last week, actor Eve Best revealed the strange audition process the cast went through for the high-profile series.