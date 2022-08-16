Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO’s hotly anticipated series House of the Dragon is just days away from premiering.

Marking the first spin-off of the hit drama series, Game of Thrones, the prequel is set two centuries before “the fall of the throne”, and features a cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

The series, which will run for 10 episodes, will begin on Sunday 21 August at 9pm on HBO. It will then be available to stream on HBO Max afterwards.

For UK viewers, it will premiere at 2am on Monday 22 August on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Monday, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.

New episodes will drop weekly.

While many of the details of House of the Dragon have been kept under wraps by the show’s creators, over the last few weeks more and more information has been made public.

Smith said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series.

Meanwhile, co-star Steve Toussaint has claimed that the series will present sex and violence in a different way to Game of Thrones.

In an interview last week, actor Eve Best revealed the strange audition process the cast went through for the high-profile series.