House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.

The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).

HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.

However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.

Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force behind the prequel alongside Ryan J Condal and George RR Martin, who is the author of the source material of both shows.

Rasther than there being any bad blood, though, Sapochnik’s decision seemingly comes due to a desire to move away from Thrones-related projects.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

Now, fans of the show are supporting Sapochnik in his decision, and celebrating the work he’s done so far.

“Running a show AND directing episodes as well must be very hard, thanks for getting us started, one fan wrote, with another adding: “He's a GREAT director and a good showrunner, he's been a huge help to HBO and GoT. I think everything will be fine, but I wish him good luck.”

Hailing his achievements with Thrones, one fan stated: “He'll be missed, his work on GoT is maybe why the franchise is now so successful.”

Miguel Sapochnik has stepped down as co-’House of the Dragon’ showrunner (Getty Images)

In his place will be Alan Taylor, who directed memorable Thrones episodes as well as Thor: The Dark World.

“I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series,” Sapochnik said.

Sapochnik, who has secured a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects, will stay on as an executive producer.

House of the Dragon viewers were left “grossed out” by a scene from the show’s second episode, which aired last weekend.