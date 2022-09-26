Jump to content

What time does House of the Dragon start at?

‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off is airing on Sky in the UK and HBO in the US

Louis Chilton
Monday 26 September 2022 13:08
House of the Dragon, Trailer

House of the Dragon, the first in a series of spin-offs to Game of Thrones, premiered in August 2022.

The series, which is set roughly 200 years before the events of HBO’s hit fantasy drama, is simultaneously being released on HBO Max in the US.

In the UK, the series is airing on Sky, and will also be available to stream on Sky Go and NOW.

Here’s when new episodes of the series will become available on both sides of the Atlantic...

In the UK, new episodes of House of the Dragon will premiere at 2am on Mondays on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Monday, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.

In the US, the series will air at 9pm on HBO on Sunday nights. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

While many of the details of House of the Dragon have been kept under wraps by the show’s creators, the last few weeks have seen more and more information be made public.

Matt Smith said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series.

Co-star Steve Toussaint, meanwhile, has claimed that the series will present sex and violence in a different way to Game of Thrones.

In an interview last week, actor Eve Best opened up about the unusual auditioning process for the high-profile series.

