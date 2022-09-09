House of the Dragon viewers complain about ‘awful’ episode three ‘plot hole’
‘House of the Dragon you have rocked my world,’ one fan wrote
House of the Dragon viewers have shared complaints about an apparent plot hole in the latest episode.
The Game of Thrones spin-off has aired three episodes so far. The latest, titled “Second of his Name”, features epic battle sequences reminiscent of those for which Thrones was renowned.
Spoilers follow for episode three of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!
In the episode, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), is seen wading into battle and being met with a barrage of arrows from seemingly every direction.
Nonetheless, he manages to escape the flurry alive, eventually going on to a showdown with the Crabfeeder.
However, viewers have expressed extreme scepticism over the fact that Daemon was able to survive arrows being shot at him in such a quantity.
“The plot lines for House of the Dragon just don’t… make sense like how the f*** do 500 dudes show bows and arrows at Daemon and he survives every single shot??” one person asked on Twitter.
“Over 500 arrows shot at Daemon and only two of them hit him? House of the Dragon you have rocked my world,” another wrote.
“Generally on board with House of the Dragon but whew, the ending of that latest episode with Matt Smith outrunning arrows etc is straight out of the GOT final season textbook. Awful,” someone else complained.
“Wow! House of the Dragon episode 3 is really taking the WTF contest to a new height. So instead of blocking up the holes of these crab men or smoking them out, Daemon the genius goes alone and fights his way through a rain of arrows and batches of fighters ( like a videogame),” another fan wrote.
However, some have disputed whether this does indeed constitue a plot hole, claiming that even trained archers could not be expected to hit a moving target from the sort of range seen in the episode.
You can read a recap of House of the Dragon episode three here.
The series is available to watch in the UK on Sky and NOW.
