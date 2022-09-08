Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An amusing VFX mistake spotted by viewers in House of the Dragon will be fixed by HBO.

The blunder was spotted by eagle-eyed fans shortly after episode three of the Game of Thrones prequel aired last week.

In one scene from the episode, Paddy Considine’s character, King Viserys, can be briefly seen wearing a green glove over the two fingers which are supposed to be missing.

The glove would have been used by the production team to simplify the process of removing two of his fingers with CGI.

Since the gaffe was spotted by viewers, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from a source “with knowledge of the situation” that the mistake will be corrected. The revised version will arrive on streaming platforms later this week.

Many fans compared the moment to the notorious Game of Thrones gaffe, in which a takeaway coffee cup was visible in a shot during the fourth episode of the eighth and final season in 2019.

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condol said that the team working on the prequel was careful to prevent a similar incident happening.

Condol, who is now the sole showrunner on the series following the shock departure of Miguel Sapochnik, joked that it was a “very heavily policed set”, adding: “There was lots of Starbucks-hunting going on.”

House of the Dragon continues every week on HBO Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK.