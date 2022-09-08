Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh has shared a sweet message about the cast of Don’t Worry Darling amid rumours of tension between herself and director Olivia Wilde.

The film, which premiered out of Venice Film festival earlier this week, has been plagued with speculation of on-set feuds and disputes around firings.

Pugh, who was absent for the film’s press conference but attended its premiere later that night (Tuesday 6 September), has now praised her co-stars in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (7 September).

“I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?” wrote the Midsommar star.

“A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself.I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible.”

She continued: “And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely.”

(Florence Pugh Instagram)

Pugh, 26, gave a special shout-out to her co-star Chris Pine who was pictured on the red carpet snapping shots of Pugh enthusiastically.

“I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the No 1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles... now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy,” she added.

Pugh’s message comes after Wilde was asked by a reporter at the press conference to comment on the rumours of a “falling out” between herself and her lead actor.

(Don't Worry Darling/Instagram)

Later that night, Pugh arrived in Venice to attend the film’s premiere.

While appearing on the red carpet on Monday (5 September) evening, Pugh appeared to hint at the discord when asked by a journalist what she found “inspiring” in the film.

“I think it’s very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say ‘no’, and question everything” she replied. “It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera.”

Perhaps due to the ongoing drama, a viral video had fans convinced that Harry Styles – who stars in Don’t Worry Darling opposite Pugh – appeared to “spit” on Pine while taking his assigned seat next to the actor.

Representatives for Pine called the rumours a “complete fabrication”, while sources close to the “As It Was” singer told The Independent that the alleged incident was “not true”.

In his first direct comments about the rumour, Styles quipped about the incident during his return to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (7 September).

Read The Independent’s review of Don’t Worry Darling here.