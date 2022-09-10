Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones quietly spoiled a major forthcoming twist

*Major spoilers for House of the Dragon follow*

Louis Chilton
Saturday 10 September 2022 15:11
Comments
Matt Smith is ‘gleefully violent’ in House of the Dragon

A major forthcoming twist in House of the Dragon was seemingly spoiled back in Game of Thrones.

Like its predecessor, the hit spin-off is based on the literary work of George RR Martin.

As was the case with Thrones, House of the Dragon has attracted a substantial fanbase of viewers unfamiliar with the written source material.

However, even steering clear of the books might not be enough to insulate everyone from spoilers – it turns out a major character death was spoiled as far back as Game of Thrones season three.

Unless you’re particularly observant, however, odds are you wouldn’t have noticed it.

Recommended

Major spoilers for House of the Dragon follow – you have been warned!

The spoiler in question is contained within the season three episode “And Now His Watch Is Ended”.

In the episode, King Joffrey reveals the fate of Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Milly Alcock and, later, Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon).

One scene in particular sees Joffrey accompany Margaery Tyrell to Rhaenyra’s gravesite.

Jack Gleeson as Joffrey in ‘Game of Thrones'

(Paul Schiraldi Photography)

“Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother – or rather, his dragon,” Joffrey says. “It ate her while her son watched. What’s left of her is buried in the crypts down there.”

Rhaenyra’s brother, Aegon Targaryen, has only just entered House of the Dragon as a baby. Her son is yet to be born.

Recommended

Episode three of House of the Dragon did provoke some complaints from viewers, who claimed to have identified a plot hole in one key action set piece.

House of the Dragon continues every Sunday night on HBO in the US, and early on Monday in the UK on Sky and NOW.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in