How to watch the Emmy Awards 2022

The forthcoming 74th Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television across a variety of genres.

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) announced the nominations for this year’s ceremomy today (12 July) via livestream on the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy.

HBO Max’s Succession leads the way with 25 nominations, followed byTed Lasso and The White Lotus coming in joint second with 20 nods each.

Predicted nominees Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Britt Lower (Severance) missed out on nominations, as did the miniseries Station Eleven and many Marvel shows, such as Moon Knight.

Find the full list of the 2022 Emmy nominations here.

Winners will be announced during the live broadcast ceremony on NBC on Monday 12 September from 8pm ET to 12am ET.

While the award show’s location is yet to be determined, viewers can tune in to NBC or livestream the ceremony on Peacock that evening.

Emmys (AP)

The ceremony is typically hosted in Los Angeles, with last year’s ceremony held at the Event Deck at LA Live. In 2020, it was presented virtually from the Crypto.com Arena but from 2008 to 2019 it was hosted at the city’s Microsoft Theatre.

In order to qualify for the 2022 Emmys, a show must have premiered between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. This leaves out a number of fan favourites, including The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Read the biggest talking points from the 2022 Emmy nominations, here.