Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

US radio host Howard Stern lambasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their new Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan.

The first three episodes of the couple’s series arrived on the platform last week and featured revelations about everything from their first date to Princess Diana and racism in the UK.

“It’s been painful,” Stern said of the series on his eponymous radio show.

“I don’t – I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b****es. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

He continued: “I get Prince Harry being p***ed off at the monarchy for his mother. They treated her like s***… I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country… it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix – showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”

Stern went on to question what the couple were hoping to get out of the series.

“Where do you go with this?” He asked. “Is this your career… talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle – and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work.”

A scene from ‘Harry & Meghan’ (Netflix/YouTube)

The host also predicted that the prince would leave Markle one day, saying: “I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you.”

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the documentary here.

Harry and Meghan is on Netflix now. Part two will arrive on the platform on Thursday 15 December.