Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.

But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?

From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.

Doria Ragland

The Duchess of Sussex and her mother, Doria Ragland (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Markle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the duchess is her only child.

Ragland previously worked as a yoga instructor and therapist in California, US, where Markle was born and grew up.

The mother and daughter are understood to be very close, and Ragland was the only member of Markle’s family to attend her wedding to Prince Harry.

“We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support,” Meghan toldGlamour in 2017. “That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”

According to reports, Ragland currently lives with the couple in their California home.

Thomas Markle Sr.

Thomas Markle Sr. has spoken publicly about his estranged relationship with the duchess (Good Morning Britain)

Markle’s estranged father is Thomas Markle, 78, a former award-winning lighting director for TV and film.

The Duchess of Sussex’s parents divorced when she was a child yet she remained close with her family, but they are no longer in contact.

Markle’s father was not in attendance at her wedding to Prince Harry, with King Charles III walking her down the aisle instead, and he has spoken publicly, and controversially, about his fraught relationship with his daughter.

The duchess’s father is understood to live in Rosarito, Mexico. He has two other children from a previous marriage.

Samantha Grant

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant (Channel 4)

Markle’s half-sister is Samantha Grant, 58, who lives in Florida, US.

Grant, who also goes by Markle, is understood to not have seen her sister since 2008 but has also spoken publicly about their estranged relationship.

She wrote a tell-all book last year titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, and has shared candid, negative comments about Markle in the press such as accusing her of “ripping through the royal family like a tornado” and “using” the royals.

Grant also has multiple sclerosis, a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves, and she uses a wheelchair.

Thomas Markle Jr.

Meghan’s other half-sibling, Thomas Markle Jr, is 56-years-old and lives in Oregon, US.

He has two children, Thomas and Tyler Dooley, with his ex-wife of 11 years and has reportedly not spoken to his half-sister since 2011.

But, he has also publicly criticised her to the press and famously wrote a scathing letter about Markle to Prince Harry before their wedding, warning him not to marry her.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry during his wedding to Markle in 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

Markle married Prince Harry in 2018 and the couple have since welcomed two children.

They met through a mutual friend and dated for around 15 months before getting engaged in 2017.

This is Markle’s second marriage after having previously been married to film producer Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2013 after two years.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Markle, Prince Harry and their son, Archie (Getty Images)

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, is Markle’s first child with Prince Harry.

Born in Windsor, England, on May 6 2019, the toddler now lives in California, US, with his family where he also goes to school.

In an interview published in The Cut, the duchess gave an update on the three-year-old and how she and Harry had begun teaching him about manners. “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners.”

At the Invictus Games, Harry also revealed the toddler wants to be a pilot or astronaut when he grows up.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in 2021 (PA)

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, one, is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child.

Named after the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, the toddler also has the sweet nickname of ‘Lili’.

She was born in California, US on June 4 2021, where the family-of-four now live together and we can expect to learn more about their life in new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, this month.

Episode one of Harry and Meghan will be available on Netflix on Thursday 8 December, and episode two will follow on Thursday 15 December.