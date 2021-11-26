Naughty Boy still unhappy in I’m A Celebrity as camp mates grow weary

I’m a Celebrity... contestant Naughty Boy is still contemplating leaving the show.

The producer, real name Shahid Khan, has been wanting to leave for several days and clips today (26 November) again showed him telling other contestants that he was unhappy and wanted to go home.

“I wouldn’t be leaving if I knew I hadn’t challenged myself,” he told other contestants on the show.

“It will be sad for me to go...[but] I just can’t go against my spirit,” he said, admitting that he missed people at home.

“I just want to see my mum,” he admitted.

Some of his fellow contestants were growing weary, however, with several saying his behaviour “was bringing the rest of the camp down.”

Others, like Arlene Phillips, were more supportive and tried to cheer him up by starting a band. Gathering pots and pans, the group made some make-shift musical instruments.

After this, Naughty Boy went off to complete a successful trial, earning all the stars.

Naughty Boy (ITV/Shutterstock)

Last night’s episode (25 November) of I’m a Celeb saw Frankie and Naughty Boy get into a heated conversation over dinner.

The argument arose after Naughty Boy – real name Shahid Khan – complained about the rice that had been cooked partly by Frankie who joked with their fellow campers that it was “rice pudding”.

“Rice pudding is supposed to be a sweet dish, that was difficult for me to eat,” the music producer said to campmate Danny Miller. “It’s not supposed to be rice pudding, it’s supposed to be rice that goes with beans.”

Naughty Boy added: “If we’re having rice and beans, people would prefer to have rice and beans, not rice pudding and beans. I don’t know if I’m going crazy or overthinking.”

At Danny’s encouragement, Naughty Boy approached Frankie to talk about his issues with the rice.

The former Saturdays singer replied: “You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…” Naughty Boy interrupted: “No, this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said.”

“It’s not your camp,” he said, to which Frankie responded: “Don’t be like that.”

He continued: “Don’t say things like you came to ‘our’ camp.”

Frankie then became visibly upset and exited the castle. She was followed by Kadeena Cox who comforted the singer who began to cry.

Frankie said: “I’d rather not have rice at this point. I just hate any confrontation. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, did I say something bad?’

Elsewhere, tonight’s show was the first live episode in the show’s history that had to be cancelled due to Storm Arwen fears.