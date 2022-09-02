Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idris Elba apologised to Rochelle Humes on This Morning after making a mistake about her husband, Marvin.

Rochelle, who is often joined by the former JLS star when presenting episodes of the series, was hosting alongside Vernon Kay on Friday (2 September).

The pair welcomed Elba to the studio for a discussion about several projects, including his new films Three Thousand Years of Longing and Beast.

When talk turned to Elba’s DJing career, the Wire actor said: “The next gig’s Ibiza, man. I’m gonna be in Ibiza doing the closing.”

Kay jokingly replied: “Nice – we’re on our way!” to which Rochelle quipped: “We could have done this there.”

Here, Elba awkwardly said of Marvin: “I’ve DJ’d with Martin before, your husband.”

Realising his error, Elba said: “Martin... it’s Marvin,” with Rochelle replying: “Call him Martin, I prefer that! I Iove that, I’m telling him, ‘you just got called Martin!’”

Idris Elba corrected himself after making an error about Marvin Humes on ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

The actor apologised, telling the camera: “No, no, sorry Marv, please.”

While the pair laughed off the error, Kay swiftly brought the subject back to Elba’s DJing career.

Find The Independent’s review of Elba’s new survival film Beast here, and Three Thousand Years of Longing, the laest film from Mad Max director George Miller, here.