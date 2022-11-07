Jump to content

Alison Hammond divulges ‘unbelievable’ process Masked Singer stars go through after studio arrival

‘I was really struggling,’ TV personality said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 07 November 2022 12:23
Comments
I'm a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

Alison Hammond has shared a worrying detail behind her surprise appearance on The Masked Singer.

On Sunday (6 November), ITV broadcast a special episode of the singing competition to celebrate the return of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The judges, including Davina McCall and Rita Ora had to guess which former I’m a Celebrity contestant was performing under theme costumes.

Wittchety Grub was revealed to be TV personality Hammond, who discussed her appearance onThis Morning the next day (7 November).

“I’m going to be honest with you – it was probably one of the most challenging things I ever had to do,” she told presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Hammond, explaining her reasoning, revealed that she struggled to breathe underneath the costume

“If you look at the costume, there’s a head inside another glass head, so the amount of oxygen I had inside was absolutely... it was like zero. I was really struggling.”

She continued: “So I had to literally play it down. I mean, those moves that you saw me doing, that’s all I could do. I just wasn’t physically capable to sing, be in those two heads and dance as well, so I just had to concentrate on getting the vocals out, because it was so hot.”

Hammond also revealed the elaborate lengths producers go to keep the identity of the celebrities a secret once they have arrived at the studio.

Alison Hammond discussed ‘Masked Singer’ appearance on ‘This Morning’

(ITV)

“It was unbelievable,” Hammond said, adding: “10 minutes before you get to the studio, you’ve got to put on a black t-shirt that says ‘Don’t talk to me’, you’ve got your balaclava, gloves, socks. You’ve got to make sure none of your skin is shown, and someone’s leading you round the whole time.”

She concluded: “It’s the most bizarre feeling ever.”

