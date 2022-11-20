Jump to content

I’m a Celebrity odds: Latest predictions on who will win 2022 series

ITV competition series is back – but who will be named King or Queen of the Jungle?

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 20 November 2022 14:13
Comments
Mike Tindall stuns other contestants rapping on I'm A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has returned to our screens, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.

The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Australia after two years in Wales, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.

Among those taking part are disgraced politician Matt Hancock and Culture Club singer Boy George.

You can see the full list of contestants here.

Find the latest odds on which contestant could win below...

At the top of the list, we have former footballer Jill Scott.

See the full list of current odds from Betfair:

Jill Scott: 11/10

Mike Tindall: 16/5

Owen Warner: 5/1

Matt Hancock: 6/1

Babatunde Aleshe: 18/1

Chris Moyles: 22/1

Seann Walsh: 25/1

Scarlette Douglas: 35/1

Boy George: 50/1

Sue Cleaver: 80/1

Charlene White: 150/1

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV.

