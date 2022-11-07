Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock, Boy George and Chris Moyles are among the famous faces entering the jungle for I’m a Celebrity this year... but how long will they last?

With many already speculating that Hancock will be voted to do most of the Bushtucker Trials, it begs the question: if the celebrities really can’t take it any more and they want to quit, then what happens?

Is it actually possible for celebrities to quit and still get paid?

It has been reported in the past that contestants must stay in the camp for at least 72 hours in order to receive full payment from ITV. But when Gemma Collins notoriously quit the show in 2017 after just three days of it being on air, she received a smaller fee than if she had stayed longer.

Following her exit from the show, the reality star said she was going to donate the £4,800 she made to Save the Children.

At the time, a spokesperson for Collins released a statement saying: “The show is three weeks long and Gemma was in Australia for five days, therefore she will receive a percentage based on that.”

It was widely reported that ITV had signed Collins up for the show for £100,000.