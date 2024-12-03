Third I’m a Celebrity star voted off after shock bottom two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The third contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2024, with Tulisa Contostavlos sent home after a viewer vote.

Days after Jane Moore and Dean McCullough became the first stars to leave the jungle, it was revealed that the N-Dubz star and formerX Factor judge would be following close behind.

On Monday (2 December), hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly returned to camp to inform the contestants that Tulisa and Oti Mabuse were in the bottom two – an announcement that appeared to surprise their campmates.

It was then revealed that Tulisa would be the third celebrity to leave the jungle.

In her post-exit interview, the singer described her time on the show as a “whirlwind, adding that she “100 per cent” feels like a changed person as she feels “more appreciative of life”.

She also revealed the Bushtucker Trials were “as bad” as she was expecting them to be, but was complimentary of her fellow campmates.

Tulisa told Ant and Dec that she liked the fact the other celebrities featured on this year’s show “were mindful of each other’s emotions and what we were all going through”.

When asked who she wants to win the show, Tulisa picked former Strictly Come Dancing pro Mabuse, whose placement in the bottom two surprised viewers.

Tulisa has been voted off ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

The remaining celebrities are expected to be voted out nightly until Sunday (8 December) after an unexpected reprieve occurred over the weekend.

Tulisa’s departure comes one day after Radio 1 star McCullough’s, who has since addressed Ant McPartlin’s “unprofessional” comments to him on the series.

During McCullough’s time on the show, McPartlin sternly called the contestant out for his poor effort in the many trial she was voted to do by the public.

Meanwhile in the latest episode, viewers were left “floored” by Donnelly’s hilarious quip about Reverend Richard Coles, who himself took a swipe at McCullough shortly after he was voted off the show.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.