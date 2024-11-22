I’m a Celebrity live: Maura Higgins enters the jungle as Dean McCullough gets punished over contraband
‘Love Island’ star Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles have joined the jungle in style
The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! cast have been busy welcoming their two new campmates to jungle life.
Love Island favourite Maura Higgins and broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles made a dramatic entrance on Thursday’s episode (21 November).
That said, the pair are not quite roughing it like the rest. Instead, they’re being treated to mugs of tea, bubble baths, and fluffy robes – unbenownst to their fellow stars, one of whom Higgins has a surprising and potentially awkward connection with.
Also during the episode, Coleen Rooney opened up about her relationship with Wayne Rooney and appeared to address his “difficult” cheating scandals in the past.
Among this year’s contestants are Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Others include McFly singer Danny Jones, Barry McGuigan and Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.
New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.
Is this the camp’s new dream team?
Things could get a little awkward...
What to expect from tonight’s episode...
Danny and Dean will be taking on the ominously named Highstreet of Horrors... potentially alongside newcomers Maura and Reverend Richard Coles.
Tulisa said she is ‘demisexual’ – what does that mean?
The N-Dubz star said that she has largely avoided dating apps, beyond a brief attempt at using Raya, a private members’ app aimed at celebrities and high-profile personalities. “Even though I’ve been on there, I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone on there,” she explained. “I’m proper guarded.”
She then added: “I feel like I’m demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone … I need actual depth. I’m a slow, slow burner. I’ve been celibate for over three years.”
Demisexuality falls on the spectrum of asexuality, and means having absolutely no sexual attraction to a person unless a strong emotional connection has first been formed.
Dean’s latest trial caused some uproar among viewers...
