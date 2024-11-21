I’m a Celebrity live: Maura Higgins prepares to enter jungle as two new contestants announced
It was revealed on Wednesday’s show that two more celebs are joining camp
The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! cast are fully settled into jungle life after their fourth day at camp.
On Wednesday night’s show, it was revealed that Love Island favourite Maura Higgins and writer and broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles will be entering the jungle.
Also on last night’s episode, Tulisa Contostavlos said her “life fell apart” after the “Fake Sheikh” setup, and shared her experience of facing prison for an alleged drug deal after the elaborate, expensive, and months-long ruse by an undercover journalist.
Among this year’s other contestants are Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Others include McFly singer Danny Jones, McGuigan and Coleen Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.
New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.
Not everyone’s been a fan of this latest season, of course.
Here’s a look at the two new contestants set to join the jungle for episode five.
And Oti Mabuse spoke movingly about the suicide of her brother.
Danny Jones spoke about the time he had a panic attack on live TV...
OK, another 22-odd hours to go until I’m a Celebrity returns then. Here’s a look back at some of the biggest talking points of the evening.
First off, we had Tulisa opening up about her life “falling apart” during the “fake Sheikh” sting...
Reverend Coles, too, has spoken ahead of his late arrival in the jungle.
“I have flown in from Brazil and the Amazon to do this, as I have been giving some talks there,” he said. “It’s a tougher gig being the late entrant as you already have some groups forming. And I am nervous of getting in there and not recognising people. You could be talking to the most famous influencer in the world and not know who it is. So that will be tricky.
“I am also worried about how I am going to cope with educating myself on 500 calories a day. Five hundred calories is normally elevenses for me! But at least having been in Brazil and the Amazon, I will be jungle ready. There is both trepidation and anticipation, but I accepted the offer because this is my kind of thing. I do know Ant and Dec too - Dec and I share a love of sausage dogs! We’ve swapped pictures before of our sausage dogs.”
“It is quite scary going in later,” Higgins said, ahead of her entry into the jungle. “They have all met and got to know each other. It’s never easy being the newbie, but I am not a shy person, so I feel like I will be fine. It will be nice to bring some energy to the camp.”
“My family are very, very excited,” she added. “They have told me to come back with a crown. How would I feel to win? It would be absolutely incredible and who doesn’t want to be the Queen of the Jungle?! But I’m definitely not going to go in with that expectation with my fears. My fears might get in the way!”
