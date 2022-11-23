What time is I’m a Celebrity on tonight?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is in its final week.

The hit reality TV show made its highly anticipated return to Australia earlier this month, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly back at the helm.

In 2020, I’m a Celebrity relocated to Wales for a two-year stint due to the pandemic.

The competition began earlier this year than in previous years, with show bosses attempting to avoid a clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

Tonight’s episode (Wednesday 23 November) begins at 9pm and finishes at 10.30pm.

Mike Tindall, Boy George and Jill Scott are among the 10 celebrities making up the original line-up. Matt Hancock has since also entered the camp alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Boy George was the fourth celebrity to be elimianted after 18 days in the jungle. The singer’s exit was preceded by those of Sue Cleaver, Scarlette Douglas, and Charlene White.

This season is the show’s 20th anniversary. DJ Tony Blackburn was crowned King of the Jungle in the first ever series in 2002.

Ant and Dec will return for the shows 22nd season (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

To mark the occasion, some ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, to be broadcast in 2023.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at around 9pm on ITV.