Sue Cleaver on ‘the hardest thing’ she experienced on I’m a Celebrity

Cleaver became the third contestant to be sent packing

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 22 November 2022 10:02
Comments
Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity

Sue Cleaver has named the “hardest thing” she experienced on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The actor – best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street – became the third campmate to be voted off the ITV reality series.

Cleaver screamed with delight when she was eliminated during Monday’s episode (21 November).

Speaking about her experience on the programme, Cleaver said that facing the “unknown” had “affected” her mentally, stating that it was the hardest thing she had to cope with during her time on the series.

“Take away any element of control and you’re faced with the unknown constantly, it really does affect you mentally,” she said. “So that was the hardest thing for me.”

The 59-year-old went on to speak about other challenges on the show, adding: “You’re literally looking at the sun and trying to figure out what time it is.

“You’ve lost all track of time, you’re sleep-deprived. It’s very disorientating and I don’t think you realise it when you watch the show. It’s a really hard slog.”

She said, however, that she “absolutely loved” the “camp life”.

Sue Cleaver on I’m a Celebrity 2022

(ITV)

Cleaver concluded: “The one thing the world will realise about me is I don’t have a filter. You completely forget the cameras are there.”

Her elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday (18 November), and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas on Sunday (20 November).

During her time on the show, Cleaver told the extraordinary story of how she came to be reunited with her birth mother.

Speaking to Ant and Dec for her exit interview, Cleaver sang the praises of her “jungle husband” Mike Tindall and expressed her desire for Lioness football star Jill Scott to win the competition.

Read live updates from the series here.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

