Jill Scott discussed the problems facing gay male footballers in a segment on the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The ex-England international, who was part of the squad that won the Women’s Euros earlier this year, spoke about sexuality in a moment of downtime with fellow contestants Boy George and Seann Walsh.

“In women’s football, coming out and homosexuality, is it more open? As obviously that is a problem in men’s football,” said Walsh.

“I think in the men’s game, it’s so difficult,” Scott replied. “If you think about how much stick they get from the chants… it’s just not a safe environment where they feel safe enough to kind of do that. And that’s so sad.

“But yeah in women’s football it’s just never an issue. Some have partners that are female, some are married to men, yeah…”

During the discussion, Culture Club singer Boy George also discussed his own experience of being questioned about his sexual awakening.

Jill Scott on ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ (ITV)

He said: “I find it’s more other people ask about it, I’m busy being myself. They often ask, ‘When did you know you were gay?’ It was kind of gradual I think. For me it was other kids calling me a girl… ‘You’re a girl’.”

“I knew if I announced it I’d be immediately unpopular in the playground, but inside of me, I absolutely thought it was totally normal and this is what’s meant to be.”

Scott, meanwhile, added: “I think when you get to the point where it’s like not a question… in my head it’s just simple, you find someone, you fall in love with them, if it’s a woman, a man, but I don’t think it defines you at all.”

Elsewhere on the episode, Sue Cleaver became the third contestant to be voted off the series.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.