Comedian Adam Hills replaces Matt Hancock as Suffolk MP for a day

Comedian Adam Hills stood in for Matt Hancock as “MP for the day” while he was off in the jungle on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“Everyone turned up with a genuine issue, I was really surprised, I thought people would just have some comedy issues,” he said.

Hills recalled the public’s publics main concerns, among them, better public transport and faster access to medical care.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain, he said those who went to his surgery in Suffolk just wanted “to be listened to.”

Sign up for our newsletters.