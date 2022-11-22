Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?
Newsreader and ‘Loose Women’ host Charlene White was the first to leave the jungle
Scarlette Douglas has become the second person to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle.
The A Place in the Sun presenter left on Sunday 20 November, and she was very tearful on hearing that she had been eliminated.
Her departure came just after she had been instrumental in securing the letters from home for her fellow campmates.
Douglas’s letter from her mum had said: “G’day Scarlette, I am so proud of you doing your trial, while encouraging your jungle buddies, especially Baba [Aleshe]. Real teamwork. The kids are loving watching their Aunty Shar in the jungle and we are obviously all sooooo proud of you.”
The star said she wanted actor and comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who she became close with on the show, to win.
The TV personality’s elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November.
A third celebrity will leave the jungle on Monday 21 November.
Read live updates on the series here.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies