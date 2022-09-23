Jump to content

I’m a Celebrity: Former favourites to return for all-stars series in South Africa

Georgia Toffolo and Amir Khan are rumoured to be on the line-up

Ellie Harrison
Friday 23 September 2022 08:47
Comments
Danny Miller wins I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021

Ant and Dec have announced that former I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestants will appear in a special “all-stars” series based in South Africa next year.

Hosts McPartlin and Donnelly confirmed plans for the new show in a video on Thursday (22 September).

The pair were standing by a lake, against a backdrop of mountains, in the clip shared on Instagram.

“It’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years, who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa,” said Donnelly.

The line-up is rumoured to include Georgia Toffolo, Stacey Solomon, Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and Gino D’Acampo.

I’m a Celebrity will also return for a regular series on ITV this November. It is back in Australia for the first time since 2019, having moved to Wales during the Covid pandemic.

The 2020 and 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity saw the stars set up camp in Gwrych Castle.

When it was announced the show was going back to Australia, Gwrych Castle’s trustees said: “It was such an honour to host I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the last two years.

“As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m a Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most-watched shows in the UK.

“The show has showcased the true beauty of the castle to millions of people, and has enabled us to carry out urgent repairs after years of neglect, vandalism and arson. We have a huge amount to do to bring the castle back to its former glory, but we’re excited for the castle’s future.”

Emmerdale star Danny Miller won the 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity.

