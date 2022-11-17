Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.

Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.

During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”

The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, George said: “Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case.

“I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me.

Boy George (ITV)

“And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

However, viewers on social media were quick to point out that the “Karma Chameleon” was not so happy when Hancock didn’t want to talk about his past controversies.

“So people can ask Matt Hancock anything but when it’s Boy George then you can’t ask him anything. What a baby,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Not Boy George calling Scarlett inappropriate when he ASSAULTED A MAN,” tweeted another.

“Me clocking Boy George's double standards when being held accountable for his own abhorrent actions,” another wrote.

In 2008, George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, was convicted of assault and false imprisonment after chaining a man to his wall.

The man, Audun Carlsen, hit out at ITV before the reality series aired for giving his assailant “a platform”.

Carlsen, who was 26 at the time, told The Mirror: “I think giving him this sort of platform and a record fee sends the wrong message to survivors of violence and abuse and is plain wrong. Had I been a woman and he did what he did, he would never have been given the platform.”

Reflecting on his actions during an episode of Pier’s Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, he said: “I sent myself to prison. I told police why I did what I did. I was having a psychotic episode. I was a drug addict so I can’t say my reasons for doing it were founded in any way. But I told the truth. I have always denied beating the guy.”

ITV told The Independent in response: “This is a historic, spent conviction dating back 12 years and Boy George has appeared on major TV networks globally on numerous occasions over the last decade, including as a coach for The Voice UK on the BBC and The Voice Australia.”