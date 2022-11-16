‘It’s not your time’: Hancock reveals he dissuaded Boris Johnson from PM run

Matt Hancock has revealed that he dissuaded Boris Johnson from running for the premiership after Liz Truss’s resignation.

The former health secretary revealed a text he sent Johnson while chatting with his campmates on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

He shared that the text said: “You know I think you’re wonderful, but it’s not your time. The best thing for the country is that you should back Rishi.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.