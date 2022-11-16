I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: Chris Moyles voted to do next Bushtucker Trial over Matt Hancock
The former health secretary had got so used to doing them he’d started to ‘look forward’ to them
Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and the public have voted for him to do so many trials he’s admitted he’s actually started to enjoy them.
His arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.
Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).
Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.”
The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season.
Big moments so far have included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
Here we go again...
Evening folks! We’re back for another episode starting soon – and this time, somehow, Matt Hancock is not the one doing the trial! Chris Moyles will take today's Bushtucker Trial, “Boiling Point”. Sounds ominous.
The ITV News bulletin just then announcing “Matt Hancock under fire form voters.” I wonder why.
Aaaand the person doing the next trial is... Chris Moyles. He made the mistake of showing fear!
It might be Boy George or Chris Moyles.
So, who’s going to be doing the next trial? We’re about to find out.
For the three stars the celebs got earlier, they have been treated to a nice tasty meal of... crocodile feet.
For crying out loud, now he’s catwalking. I don’t think I’m the only one who’s thinking enough is enough.
