Liveupdated1668630471

I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: Chris Moyles voted to do next Bushtucker Trial over Matt Hancock

The former health secretary had got so used to doing them he’d started to ‘look forward’ to them

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 16 November 2022 20:27
Comments
Matt Hancock gets stung by scorpion on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and the public have voted for him to do so many trials he’s admitted he’s actually started to enjoy them.

His arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).

Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.”

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season.

Big moments so far have included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1668630471

Here we go again...

Evening folks! We’re back for another episode starting soon – and this time, somehow, Matt Hancock is not the one doing the trial! Chris Moyles will take today's Bushtucker Trial, “Boiling Point”. Sounds ominous.

Tom Murray16 November 2022 20:27
1668593718

Mike Tindall ‘broke royal protocol’ by calling politicians ‘f***ers’ on I’m A Celebrity

Mike Tindall has reportedly “breached royal protocol” after sharing his views on politicians during the most recent episode of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“I just think all politicians are f***ers,” he said. “I mean, for them to even have the conversation just because they’re all Boris fans that didn’t like how Boris was ousted that you won’t pick the best person for the job, that sums politicians up.”

Read more:

Mike Tindall ‘broke royal protocol’ by calling politicians ‘f***ers’

The husband of Zara Tindall spoke candidly about his views

Peony Hirwani16 November 2022 10:15
1668574803

Matt Hancock surprises I’m a Celeb viewers with honest view on Liz Truss’ ‘political career’

ICYMI: Matt Hancock shared his honest views on Liz Truss’s “political career” on I’m a Celebrity... Ge Me Out of Here.

When Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver asked Hancock “what went wrong” with Truss, who resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office, he replied: “In a way, they were unlucky in that globally interest rates all went up, just at the time that they were also bringing in a financial statement where you say, ‘We’re going to do all these expensive things and we’re not going to say how we’re going to pay for them.’

Cleaver then asked Hancock: “Where does that leave her now?” to which he replied: “Her political career is over. Totally finished. No ambiguity at all.”

Read more:

Matt Hancock surprises I’m a Celeb campmates with honest Liz Truss assessment

Former health secretary was pretty damning about former PM

Peony Hirwani16 November 2022 05:00
1668550778

During tonight’s episode. Matt Hancock shared the contestants of a text message he sent Boris Johnson in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation.

Matt Hancock shares text he sent Boris Johnson after Truss resignation on I’m a Celeb

’You know I think you’re wonderful,’ his told former PM

Jacob Stolworthy15 November 2022 22:19
1668550749

The ITV News bulletin just then announcing “Matt Hancock under fire form voters.” I wonder why.

Jacob Stolworthy15 November 2022 22:19
1668550623

Aaaand the person doing the next trial is... Chris Moyles. He made the mistake of showing fear!

Jacob Stolworthy15 November 2022 22:17
1668550591

It might be Boy George or Chris Moyles.

Jacob Stolworthy15 November 2022 22:16
1668550511

So, who’s going to be doing the next trial? We’re about to find out.

Jacob Stolworthy15 November 2022 22:15
1668550487

For the three stars the celebs got earlier, they have been treated to a nice tasty meal of... crocodile feet.

Jacob Stolworthy15 November 2022 22:14
1668550379

For crying out loud, now he’s catwalking. I don’t think I’m the only one who’s thinking enough is enough.

Jacob Stolworthy15 November 2022 22:12

